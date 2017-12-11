Jenna Dewan Tatum Describes Daughter’s ‘Funky’ Style

I spy a little elf 😍🎄 A post shared by Jenna Dewan Tatum (@jennadewan) on Dec 8, 2017 at 8:01pm PST

Jenna Dewan Tatum’s daughter is a budding fashionista, as Dewan Tatum recently revealed that the 4-year-old has a “funky” style.

“She has got the most unique style. The girl picks out her clothes every single morning,” Dewan Tatum said to PEOPLE of daughter Everly. “She is so funky. We went an entire year where she only wore purple, but now we’re more into anything that has glitter.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

“But she’s tomboy, so she’s got the big chunky sneakers with the leggings, with the tutu, anything that has glitter, magical anything. She’s very into that right now,” added the 37-year-old mom, who is married to Everly’s father, actor Channing Tatum. The couple have been married since 2009.

A post shared by Jenna Dewan Tatum (@jennadewan) on Sep 24, 2017 at 2:31pm PDT

Dewan Tatum is a real “super” mom — even somewhat literally. The actress and dancer appeared in 13 episodes of Supergirl as Lucy Lane, the younger sister of Lois Lane.

More recently, Dewan Tatum appeared on World of Dance as the host of the hit dance competition show. She stared alongside celebrity judges Jennifer Lopez, R&B star Ne-Yo and Dancing With The Stars alum Derek Hough.

In addition to Supergirl, Dewan Tatum’s TV credits include Witches of East End, American Horror Story and The Playboy Club.