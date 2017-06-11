Jenelle Evans Takes Son Jace on Horseback Riding Trip After Custody Battle

Blessed this day finally got to happen. Brought Jace to the place I’ve been wanting to for years. I’m so grateful and blessed my son can travel now and share the same experiences… starting now. 🐎🌊 📸 by @easondavid88 A post shared by Jenelle Evans (@j_evans1219) on Jun 9, 2017 at 7:31am PDT

Jenelle Evans isn’t wasting any time with her oldest child, Jace, now that she’s reached a custody agreement with her mother. The MTV mom pulled out all the stops on her most recent visit with the 7-year-old, including a beach vacation with horseback riding.

Evans and her son were apart for five weeks earlier this year, but at the end of May, she’s been able to travel with Jace now that summer has arrived.

On Friday, Evans uploaded a photo of the two on the beach on a horse, writing, “Blessed this day finally got to happen. Brought Jace to the place I’ve been wanting to for years. I’m so grateful and blessed my son can travel now and share the same experiences…starting now.”

From the photos, it looks like the mother and son are on vacation with her fiancé, David Eason, and his daughter Maryssa.

Before taking the trip to the beach, Evans told E! News she was planning to really kick things up a notch for her next time with her son.

“My next visit with him is this upcoming weekend since his summer school break will begin. We are planning on taking the kids on vacation so that should be lots of fun!” Evans explained.

