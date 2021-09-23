Jeannie Mai’s Ex Shades in Response to Surprise Pregnancy Announcement

Jeannie Mai is on cloud nine since announcing her pregnancy to the world. The fashionable co-host of the FOX daytime talk show, The Real made the announcement during the show’s season 8 premiere. Photos of Mai with a rounder pudge sparked speculation that she was expecting her first child with her new husband, rapper Jeezy. After swearing off motherhood for much of her adult life, she credits Jeezy with helping change her mind. Congrats continue to pour in for the couple, including from Mai’s ex-husband, Freddy Harteis…sort of.

Fans of Mai are familiar with her insistence on never having children. In fact, she says it was one contributing factor to her marriage with Harteis not working out. She spoke of her desire to not have children on the show many times, explaining that it was something that was non-negotiable.

“When we were dating I was always very vocal — because I’ll never lead a man on when I know I don’t want to have children,” Mai said in a 2018 episode. “So, I was always honest about that. I think we were both so young — it was like 14 years ago — I think he also thought, ‘You know what, we’re so in love I don’t want that either.’ He could have been happy not having children with me. When you physically see how a man is with a child, and if the man really desires to be a father, and you know that you are that block between that happening, you just don’t feel right about yourself every single day.”

Just six months after announcing their split, Harteis revealed that he was expecting his first child with Linsey Toole. Toole and Harteis have since had another child. In the wake of Mai’s announcement, conversation on social media turned to Mai refusing to try motherhood with her longtime ex. Many believed Harteis may feel some type of way about Mai’s change of heart.

But Harteis shot back in the comment section of one of his Instagram post and spectators know he’s not worried about Mai. In fact, he says he’s doing better without her. Freddy claps back at the exchange. “Yep. I upgraded from trash to treasure a long time ago,” Harteis said. “Best decision I ever made. Congratulations. Being truly happy is an amazing feeling. Love my little family.” Welp.