Jana Duggar Shares New Baby Bump Photos

Jana Duggar can’t wait to meet her new baby boy. The 19 Kids and Counting star is expecting her first child with her husband, Stephen Wissmann.

On Dec. 17, the pregnant 35-year-old shared snaps of her growing belly to her her Instagram. In the photos, Jana snaps selfies in a mirror, posing from the side.

“The anticipation is building in our home! Can’t wait to meet this little guy! 💙,” she captioned the post.

Jana has kept her 897k followers updated throughout her motherhood journey. In September, she revealed on Instagram that she was halfway through the pregnancy. “Halfway through pregnancy and I’m still in awe! It sure has flown by!” Jana captioned the photo. “I love feeling those tiny kicks these days!”

Jana first revealed her pregnancy on Instagram in August with a set of photos of her kissing Wissmann as they displayed her growing bump in another. “We are so excited, January 2026 is going to come with a little bundle of joy joining our family!” they wrote in their caption of the joint post. “We’re counting down the days and eagerly looking forward to this thrilling new chapter in our lives!”

The pair married in August 2024 in front of 500 guests. They got engaged just two months prior to the ceremony in June. Jana beamed on her wedding day, telling PEOPLE exclusively she’d waited for the day for years.

“I think it is one of those things that all girls envision someday,” she said ahead of the ceremony. “For me, it felt like, ‘Okay, it’s never coming.’ But now it’s starting to sink in. Reality is starting to set in. And I’m like, ‘Wow, this truly is something that I’ve dreamed of.’ And just to see it coming about is incredible and kind of hard to believe. It’s a dream come true.”