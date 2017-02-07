Jamie Lynn Spears Watched Her 8-Year-Old Daughter’s ATV Crash but Couldn’t Save Her

(Photo: Instagram / @jamielynnspears)

This is a mother’s nightmare!

Jamie Lynn Spears watched as her 8-year-old daughter Maddie’s ATV crashed into a pond and was submerged for two minutes, but she wasn’t able to rescue her, PEOPLE reports. According to a statement made by Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff Daniel Edwards, the accident occurred around 3 p.m. on Sunday afternoon on the family’s property.

Maddie was driving the ATV around while her mother and stepfather, Jamie Watson, watched. The child was apparently steering the vehicle away from a nearby drainage ditch when she must have “overcorrected causing the ATV to enter the pond.” Both the ATV and child instantly “submerged in the water.”

Spears spoke about raising young Maddie to Womanista this past June, explaining that being a young mother can be difficult. “I became a mother very young…I forgot – or was almost afraid – to remind myself that I’m 25 years old.”

“Within seconds the child’s mother, stepfather and other family members reached the pond, dove in and attempted to rescue the child to no avail,” the report reads. “The child was trapped and secured by the seatbelt and the ATV’s safety netting. Within two minutes, Acadian Ambulance Services arrived and assisted in freeing the child from the cold waters.”

Maddie is still in critical but stable condition at a hospital near their home.

