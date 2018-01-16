Jamie-Lynn Sigler Celebrates Arrival of Baby Boy

Sopranos alum Jamie-Lynn Sigler is a mom of two!

The 36-year-old actress and her professional baseball player Cutter Dykstra welcomed their second child, a boy, on Monday.

Sigler shared the happy news on Instagram Tuesday, posting a photo gallery of family shots with the baby. She also revealed her little one’s name: Jack Adam Dykstra.

“He’s here. Jack Adam Dykstra we will talk about your tardiness eventually, but for now we’ve got a lot of love to give,” the mom wrote alongside the candid photos. “Thanks to my besties for helping me laugh and smile and to my husband for just being my rock.”

Jack was born on January 15, weighing 8 pounds, 13 ounces. He joins the couple’s 4-year-old son Beau Kyle.

Sigler added a special touch to her son’s moniker by giving him Adam as a middle name; her oldest brother Adam died suddenly in 2014 after suffering a massive brain hemorrhage and falling into a coma.

The former Entourage actress announced she was pregnant with her second child in June, sharing a candid, witty reveal on Instagram.

“This is the actual pic I sent my husband this past Mother’s Day while lying on the bathroom floor,” Sigler wrote to followers alongside a photo of her posing with five positive pregnancy tests.

“I had just returned from Israel, was jet lagged, and didn’t believe my eyes. So had to obviously be @Clearblue 5x over sure,” she wrote alongside a photo of her with the stack of tests. “We are SO excited to announce the #ClearblueConfirmed arrival of another little one in just a few short months.”

Ten days after the announcement, Sigler followed up it with a gender reveal video showing Dykstra tossing a ball to Beau. When their son expertly nailed the ball, blue powder exploded.

The actress previously opened up about the highs and lows of motherhood, all while balancing her own struggle with multiple sclerosis more than 15 years after her diagnosis.

“The best part of being a mom to a [then] three-year-old is just seeing him grow into his own person, especially now he’s in school and becoming such an individual,” the actress told Us Weekly. “Maybe things that I’ve instilled in him he’s expressing out in the world. It’s really cool to see the little boy he’s becoming.”

“The hard part is it’s exhausting,” Sigler confessed. “You’re just so ready for them to go to sleep at the end of the day, but then once he goes to sleep I miss him!”

With Beau and Jack, the new parents’ world is about to get twice as exhausting.