Influencer Jackie Miller James Wakes up After Coma, Is Reunited With Newborn

Jackie Miller James is recovering after a terrifying and life-threatening medical emergency. The 35-year-old social media influencer was placed into a medically induced coma while being treated for a brain injury while pregnant. A little of a month ago, Miller James sustained an aneurysm rupture while she was 39 weeks pregnant with her and her husband Austin's first child. Per a GoFundMe account created to help cover ongoing medical costs for her, Miller James suffered severe bleeding, which prompted doctors to perform an emergency C-section to save her baby girl. Miller James also underwent five brain surgeries. She has since woken up from her coma for the first time since being hospitalized. Her family announced such on July 2 in a touching Instagram post.

"We are beyond thrilled to share that your loving prayers for Jackie have been working!" the post began. Jackie is awake and was recently transferred to one of the best neurological rehabilitation hospitals in the country. The doctors have been pleased upon her latest tests, numbers, and evaluations, noting that Jackie is performing above expectations at this stage of her recovery and is progressing more with every passing day." The family added: "While Jackie is making wonderful strides, she has an incredibly long road to recovery ahead of her."

After the C-section, the baby was placed in her mama's arms while she was in a medically induced coma. She spent time in the NICU for 12 days.

"Jackie & Austin's baby girl is a constant source of light for the entire family and continues to grow into a happy, healthy, and animated little angel," the family's update read. "Jackie has also recently been reunited with her baby, and spends a great deal of each day with her entire family while in the hospital."

Prior to the coma, Miller James had been keeping her followers up to date with her pregnancy journey. She and her husband Austin celebrated their one-year wedding anniversary in April.