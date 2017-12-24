‘iCarly’ Star Nathan Kress Welcomes First Child

Nathan Kress, best known for portraying Freddie Benson on Nickelodeon‘s iCarly, welcomed his first child into the world yesterday with his wife, London Elise Moore.

Rosie Carolyn Kress was born just before 4 p.m. Friday, Dec. 22, weighing in at 6 pounds, 6 ounces.

“Mom and baby are doing amazing,” Kress wrote. “I am an emotional wreck. In the good way!”

Kress also accompanied his Instagram post with some lyrics from Switchfoot’s song “Always.”

Kress and Moore met on the set of Into the Storm, Kress’s first major film appearance. The 25-year-old actor has worked steadily since iCarly came to a close, and even launched a directorial career on the TV series Henry Danger.

Kress and Moore got engaged in May of 2015, then married in November. They first announced that they were expecting a child this past July.

In addition to Into the Storm, Moore has appeared in several big studio movies, including Insidious 3 and Need for Speed.