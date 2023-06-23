Marc Anthony Welcomes Baby No. 7

Marc Anthony is a dad times seven. The singer recently welcomes his seventh baby, the first with his wife, Nadia Ferreira. The birth announcement came in a joint Instagram post from the couple in celebration of Father's Day. "God's timing is always perfect. Happy Father's Day," they wrote. Anthony, 54, and Ferreira, 24, also shared the first photo of their newborn. In the picture, the singer is holding their baby in one arm, and holding the beauty pageant contestant's hand in his other. Famous faces – including Latin artists such Maluma, Luis Fonsi, and Carlos Rivera – offered their congrats.

It seems the holidays work for the couple's big announcement. They announced their pregnancy on Valentine's Day. "Best Valentine's Gift Ever!!!" the couple wrote in a photo of Anthony placing his hand on the model's growing baby bump. They added in Spanish, "Thank you God for this great blessing in our lives."

Weeks before the pregnancy announcement, the two wed. Their wedding was star-studded and held at the Pérez Art Museum in Miami on Jan. 28. Celebrity guests included Victoria Beckham, Salma Hayek and Lin Manuel Miranda.

Ferreira shared a glimpse from the wedding on Instagram, showcasing rows of white roses are seen adorning the venue. She captioned the post, "Mr & Mrs. Muñiz." In a separate post, she captioned it in Spanish, which translates to: "Memories from a unique, magical and unforgettable day."

Ferreira, the runner-up in the 2021 Miss Universe Pageant, pulled out all the stops for her big day. She worked with Israeli designer Galia Lahav to create two custom wedding gowns. "It was an absolute pleasure to create these two custom gowns with Nadia," Sharon Sever, the head designer at Galia Lahav, said in a press release, as reported by E! News. "She was incredibly sweet throughout the whole process and trusted me and the team to make her vision come to life!"

Anthony is also the father of 14-year-old twins Max and Emme with ex Jennifer Lopez, as well as sons Ryan Adrian, 19, and Cristian Marcus, 22, with ex Dayanara Torres and son Chase, 27, and daughter Ariana, 28, with ex Debbie Rosado.