Raven-Symoné and Wife Tease Possible Baby News

Raven-Symoné is hinting at her family journey. In an Instagram post, Raven shared a photo of what appears to be a fertility and ovulation wheel, captioning the post, "@mirandamaday and I are expanding….." In a separate post, Maday shared the same photo, captioning the post, "…we growing." The couple have been forthcoming about their desire to start a family together since news of their marriage was made public. In a 2021 interview with Entertainment Tonight, the Raven's Home star gushed about one day becoming a mother. "I want four kids. I want a big family," Raven shared at rhe time. "I want to be able to make sure that the gatherings at the dinner table and the gatherings at holidays are full of excitement and fun. But if we just have one child, I feel like it's not enough distraction. I want a whole bunch of people in the house." She also noted that she wants both her and her wife to be able to each carry a baby.

The Cosby Show kid was previously vague about her sexuality over the years before firmly identifying as a member of the LGBTQ+ community. She shocked millions of fans by revealing her and Maday's nuptials in 2020 in an Instagram post. Ironically, she starred as a lesbian in black-ish as the sister to Anthony Anderson's character, Andre Johnson.

"I got married to a woman who understands me from trigger to joy, from breakfast to midnight snack, from stage to home," she captioned the post at the timr. "I love you Mrs. Pearman-Maday! Let's tear this world a new a--hole!!! I's married NOW."

She later told PEOPLE Magazine she decided to share the moment because it was "one of the biggest and happiest of my life." She said: "Miranda makes me feel confident and empowered in an entirely new way. We planned our ceremony together and it was a true reflection of our love and partnership."