Hugh Grant Reportedly Upset Sarah Jessica Parker With Recent Interview

In a recent Vanity Fair interview, Hugh Grant inadvertently stirred up controversy by discussing a pivotal moment in his career that allegedly left his former co-star, Sarah Jessica Parker, feeling hurt. The 64-year-old actor, known for his roles in romantic comedies, reflected on his career trajectory and the shift towards more complex, villainous characters in recent years.

Grant pinpointed the 2009 romantic comedy Did You Hear About the Morgans? as a turning point in his career. The film, which co-starred Parker, was poorly received by critics and underperformed at the box office. Grant described the aftermath of the movie's release, stating, "I was completely marooned." He explained that this experience effectively marked the end of his era as a leading romantic comedy star.

While Grant didn't explicitly blame Parker for the film's failure, his comments have reportedly caused distress for the Sex and the City star. An insider quoted in the Oct. 7 issue of New Idea magazine revealed that Parker is "crushed" by the resurfacing of what they described as "one of her few career missteps."

The source elaborated on Parker's feelings, stating, "So she's naturally sensitive about being blamed for that movie failing, and having it brought up like this by Hugh is upsetting." The insider suggested that Parker bore the brunt of negative reviews for the film, making Grant's recent comments particularly painful.

However, it's worth noting that Grant's intentions may have been misunderstood. A source close to the actor told New Idea, "he would never have intended to upset Sarah," adding that "it was heartbreaking for both of them when their movie flopped." The same source suggested that Grant has reached a point in his career where he's less concerned about potentially offending others, stating, "Hugh's at the point now that he's given up trying not to offend people ... but he also has little time for fragile egos and thought that was something he and Sarah had in common."

Grant's interview with Vanity Fair primarily focused on the evolution of his career post-Did You Hear About the Morgans? He credited the 2012 film Cloud Atlas with revitalizing his acting prospects. In this Wachowski-directed adaptation of David Mitchell's novel, Grant played multiple roles, rekindling his passion for character acting.

Reflecting on this career shift, Grant told Vanity Fair, "I thought, 'Oh yeah, I used to really enjoy doing characters – in fact, I almost used to enjoy acting.' I started out doing silly voices, odd people, making people laugh at university, and then doing this comedy show in London. It was doing characters."

The actor went on to explain how his professional life has "completely changed" since Cloud Atlas, allowing him to be more selective about his roles and prioritize quality and creative independence in his projects. Grant added, "You felt like a big corporation [was] breathing down the neck of these filmmakers, and I don't want to make that decision."

Despite Grant's focus on his career evolution, the alleged impact on his relationship with Parker has become a point of interest. According to New Idea's source, Grant's comments may have cost him potential future collaborations with Parker. The insider revealed that Parker had previously extended invitations for Grant to make cameo appearances in her series And Just Like That at the start of each new season. However, the source speculated, "But, should the show return for a fourth series, don't expect that to happen again."