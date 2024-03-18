'How to Get Away With Murder's Karla Souza Gives Birth After 33 Hours of Labor

Labor and delivery are not for the faint of heart, and How to Get Away With Murder star Karla Souza learned that after a 33-hour experience. She and her husband, Marshall Trenkmann, recently welcomed their third child, a daughter they named Giulia. In a lengthy caption on Instagram announcing the birth of their baby girl, Souza highlighted the complicated labor and delivery. "After a marathon 33 hours of labor that stopped and started more times than a film production during Covid, we are overjoyed to announce the arrival of our beautiful daughter, Giulia! 🌸 Yes, you read that right – 33 hours," she captioned her carousel post featuring photos of the new bundle of joy. "The plot twist? The doctor and the epidural didn't make it in time! 🏃‍♂️💨." Despite such, she thanked her doctor for providing great care, and also gave a shout out to her support system.

"Massive love to my doula, @talithaj Talitha, the real MVP, who ensured our journey was filled with strength, courage, and the most awesome worship playlists. Without you, Talitha, we might still be in labor! 🎶🙌" she wrote.

Of her husband, she says she couldn't have done it without him, adding, "Last but definitely not least, to my rock, my husband, who stood by my side for those endless 33 hours, providing unwavering support and holding my leg up – this time, with even more enthusiasm. Marshall look what God has gifted us! 'Wonderful are your works'. 🙌🏽"

The baby girl snuggles under mama and daddy in a series of photos. The couple, who wed in May 2014, are parents to a daughter Gianna who was born in 2018, and a son Luka born in 2020.

Souza starred as one of the main characters in the first five seasons of How to Get Away with Murder as student Laurel Castillo. She appeared as a guest star in the ABC legal drama's sixth season.