How Meghan Markle Paid Tribute to Son Archie at Wimbledon

Meghan Markle took some time away from baby Archie to go to Wimbledon, but she still had her son close to her during the public appearance. The Duchess of Sussex was spotted in the audience of the tennis match Thursday to watch her good friend, Serena Williams, in her round two match against Slovenia’s Kaja Juvan at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in London.

The new mom wore a casual outfit for the event, and kept one accessory that completed her outfit and paid tribute to her son: A gold necklace with an “A” charm.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The jewelry choice honored her almost 2-month-old baby boy, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, whom she shares with husband Prince Harry. Markle’s outing to the popular tennis tournament happened a couple of days before the baby’s private christening Saturday.

The royal couple broke royal tradition this weekend when they came to the decision to keep details of the ceremony private. The event took place at the Private Chapel at Windsor Castle by the Archbishop of Canterbury.

About 25 close family members and friends attended the ceremony, including Meghan’s mother Doria Ragland as well as Prince William and Kate Middleton, who wore a pink Stell McCartney dress. As seen in a family portrait posted to Harry and Markle’s Instagram account, Prince Charles and wife Camila, Duchess of Cornwall were also in attendance along with Princess Diana’s sisters Lady Sarah McCorquodale and Lady Jane Fellowes.

Prince William and Kate publicly announced all three of their children’s christenings and allowed for photos to be taken on each occasion. The reason for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s secrecy has to do with their desire to celebrate many of their son’s milestones privately, PEOPLE writes.

“I think the couple is determined for Archie to have as normal a life as possible,” royal expert Katie Nicholl recently told Entertainment Tonight. “Prince Harry grew up very much in the spotlight, never far away from the gaze of the cameras, and at points in his life, that’s been something he has resented. My understanding is that at Frogmore, they have essentially built a fortress. One of their closest friends told me it was their oasis — their sanctuary where they’re going to raise their child away from the spotlight.”

Nicholl furthered said Archie’s parents hope he lives a normal life, meaning no royal titles, a private home and one day, job hunting. They also hope Archie will find interest in polo.

Nicholl said she was recently told by a friend of Harry’s that the royal has “high ambitions” for Archie with the sport and plans to get him on a pony “once he’s learned to walk.”