How Kandi Burruss’ Mom Feels About Her Divorce

When it comes to matters of the heart, the old saying is, “Mama knows best.” And in the case of Kandi Burruss’ divorce from estranged husband Todd Tucker, the Xscape member’s mother, Joyce Jones – aka Mama Joyce – saw this coming more than 11 years ago before they said “I Do.”

Fans of The Real Housewives of Atlanta watched Mama Joyce try to intervene in between her famous daughter’s marriage seemingly as soon as they got engaged. But Burruss was adamant that Tucker was the one, no matter how contentious things got between her mom and husband.

Burruss’ shocked many by filing for divorce in November 2025. Social media users and blogs have speculated that cheating and business issues with her multi-million dollar empire led to the split. While she’s noted there was one specific incident that caused her to pull the plug, she refused to elaborate. However, her mother has been supportive and even bit her tongue, refraining from saying, “I told you so.”

In a recent appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, the Bravo honcho asked the Grammy winner what her mother’s take has been on her foreshadowed turn of events. “She actually has been pretty calm,” the & Juliet star shared with a laugh. “She’s been trying not to say too much. Sometimes, the internet conversations and what people are saying about our divorce can get in her head and she’s like, ‘Well they said that you need to..’ and I’m like, ‘Ma, I don’t care.’”

Burruss shared that she ignores the internet chatter because people aren’t aware of what’s actually going on. Days earlier, TMZ paps caught up with Mama Joyce in New York, and Burruss had to stop her mother from saying too much as she was seemingly happy to be speaking to the press, but did say all she cares about is her daughter’s happiness.