Kandi Burruss Calls out Estranged Husband Todd Tucker for Alleged Free-Loading

Kandi Burruss says her estranged husband Todd Tucker is living off of her and not contributing to household bills or expenses related to their two minor children. Burruss filed for divorce from Tucker in November 2025 after 11 years of marriage and 15 years together in total.

In new court documents obtained by TMZ, Burruss blasts Tucker, claiming he’s living in a guest house in her Georgia mansion. She also says she’s been providing for their children without his assistance.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Kandi says since they separated, Tucker has been living in her guest house which she says is her own property purchased before the marriage. In the documents, she notes that Tucker has not paid for a “single expense for the maintenance and upkeep of the home, to include – utilities, gas, lawn care, water, pest control or even fees associated with the alarm system.”

She also says Tucker hasn’t provided any support for the home where their two kids, Ace (10) and Blaze (6), live. She says she is the traditional caregiver for the kids despite her work as an entertainer and has hired a nanny who picks up most of the rest of the slack, despite Tucker’s social media image of being “Daddy Daycare.”

She says their children have had two birthday parties since their split and that Tucker attended their separate parties, but refused to contribute to the costs. She also claims he hasn’t helped her out with tuition, fees, or school supplies, and hasn’t paid any formal child support while they try and work out a financial settlement.

Burruss admits she’s been out of town in New York working on Broadway since November 2025, where she’ll remain until March performing as a lead role in and Juliet. She promises that despite her work commitments, she’s been flying back and forth to see the kids and they’ve also visited her in New York; however, she says Tucker has imposed on her time with the children.

Tucker is claiming that Burruss actually kicked him out of their shared main home without notice. A major area of their prenuptial agreement, which Tucker is contesting, is him having to immediately leave their home in case of a split. It seems their prenup may mention in case of a split, Tucker would be moved to the guest house for a certain period of time.

Tucker admitted he was living in the guest house but says it’s because the Xscape member “unilaterally removed” him from the main home by directing her family members to relocate his stuff without his consent, and without court intervention. Tucker said he did not voluntarily leave the home but agreed to it in order to “preserve peace and stability.”