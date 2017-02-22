Hoda Kotb’s Baby Girl Receives Supersize Gift From Andy Cohen

Hoda Kotb announced Tuesday that she had adopted a baby girl, and the Today show anchor has received a huge outpouring of support since sharing her happy news.

One friend offering their support was Bravo’s Andy Cohen, who sent Kotb’s baby girl, Haley Joy, a huge stuffed dog as a gift.

“Thank you @Andy,” Kotb wrote on Twitter next to a photo of herself holding the giant plush toy. “As soon as she wakes up, she will meet her first gigantic @Snoopy.”

Cohen responded on Twitter with a series of emoji hearts, proving that the two are total friendship goals.

Kotb previously gushed about her baby girl while calling in to Today to share the news.

“She’s a Valentine’s baby,” she said. “She is the love of my life.”

She also shared a moving quote on Instagram after the adoption was announced, posting a picture that read, “And then my soul saw you and it kind of went ‘Oh there you are, I’ve been looking for you.’”

