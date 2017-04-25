Watch: Hoda Kotb Gushes Over Her First Few Months of Motherhood

Hoda Kotb loves being a mom, even if she is exhausted.

Kotb opened up to E! News and her Today Show co-host Kathie Lee Gifford at the 2017 Matrix Awards on Monday night about her first few months of motherhood with her daughter, Haley Joy.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“[I’m] happy as a clam! Exhausted and overjoyed,” she said with a huge smile. “I mean, check with me in a couple weeks and see how I’m doing, but I’m feeling good.”

MORE: Watch: Cue the Tears — Hoda Kotb Returns to the ‘Today’ Show After Maternity Leave

Kotb joked that she can only fit in her “wine time” on the weekends and during her show with Gifford. She says her Today Show family gave her so much love and support as she entered into this new chapter of life.

The 52-year-old credits fellow host Savannah Guthrie for helping her with the “new mama” learning curve.

“She gave me some swaddling advice, and she’s trying to help me make sure I balance my day out better than I do,” Hoda gushed. “She’s great. She’s got great advice, and she’s a wonderful person.”

We have to say, Kotb’s first month of motherhood looked nothing short of magical. Don’t believe us? Check out our slideshow for proof.

[H/T Twitter / @MailRPW]

Related:

Hoda Kotb Shares Sweet New Photo With Haley Joy

Hoda Kotb Reveals What Everyone Wants to Know About Her Daughter’s Adoption

Hoda Kotb Spends Quality Time With Her Family, Announces ‘Today Show‘ Return