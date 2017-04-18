Hoda Kotb Reveals What Everyone Wants to Know About Her Daughter’s Adoption

On the move!! ❤️😍❤️😍 A post shared by Hoda Kotb (@hodakotb) on Apr 4, 2017 at 11:54am PDT

Monday morning was a big day for the TODAY Show as co-anchor, Hoda Kotb returned to work after maternity leave.

In an interview with E! News, Kotb shares what everyone wants to know about her daughter's adoption process saying it was something they started last fall.

"They [adoption agency] said 'We can't make any promises. We wish you good luck. Wait wisely,'" Hoda recalled. "I lived my life but in my journal every night I scribbled 'Please God, if you can…'"

As morning show viewers know now, Kotb received her wish when she met Haley on Valentine's earlier this year.

While Kotb was in love at first sight with the infant, telling people was a whole other challenge. In fact, the 52-year-old tried her very best to let only a handful of people know including her family and friend, Kathie Lee Gifford.

In keeping with Gifford's advice, she definitely thought things through.

"I'm in my office and I'm FaceTiming somebody for some story about God only knows what. My phone has the word project on it as a contact and I use the word project so I wouldn't slip up and say adoption because I was trying to keep it very private. Kath, my family and a couple friends knew," she explained. "I saw the word project and I stopped the FaceTime and I stopped everything. I took out a yellow pad and I wrote 11:54 a.m. This is the moment it all changed."

Kotb added, "The woman on the other end said, 'She's here' and that was it."

The morning show anchor reveals she didn't leave her apartment for almost a month minus a doctor appointment here or there. When packages came that were baby-related, she told the doorman that she was holding a shower.

Today, Hoda has received an abundance of love from co-workers and viewers alike, and no matter where she goes, Kotb is filled with gratitude for the joy around her.

"I have the best man and the best baby," she shared with E! News when referencing longtime boyfriend Joel Schiffman. "What more does a girl need, come on."

