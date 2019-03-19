Hoda Kotb: All the Cutest Photos of the ‘Today Show’ Anchor With Daughter Haley Joy

Today Show host Hoda Kotb has posted some heart-warming photos of her daughter, Haley Joy Kotb, since her adoption.

Kotb announced that she would be adopting a baby girl in February of 2017. The acclaimed on-air host showed viewers their first picture of Haley Joy, calling her a “Valentine’s baby” at the time.

“I do have something to tell you, but you know what, how about this, instead of telling you, I’m going to show you something,” she said on the show. “That little girl, Haley Joy — I’m crying — is my daughter. I adopted her, and you can hear her, that’s her crying. She’s a Valentine’s baby. She’s a little nugget. She is the love of my life.”

At the time, Kotb shared the same picture on her Instagram account, captioning it: “Welcome to the family, Haley Joy!”

Since then the anchor’s posts have been a source of adorable moments and outlandish get-ups as she raises her toddler. Kotb shares the most precious occasions with her followers, ranging from holidays and events to the spontaneous parts of life that are impossible to predict.

Kotb is in a long-term relationship with New York financier Joel Schiffman, which she recently discussed with Wendy Williams. She said that the two are raising Haley together, though it is unclear whether has Shiffman has any legal custody over the toddler.

Either way, the family is an adorable sight to behold, as Kotb’s Instagram followers know. Here is a look at some of their most precious social media moments.

Volleyball

Back in February, Kotb and Haley posed with a girls’ volleyball team, after they had “fun cheering on cousins this weekend,” according to Kotb’s caption.

Haley looked perfectly friendly in the arms of a player at the front, though perhaps a little distracted, as kids often are.

Haley Street

While her mom is on the air every morning, it is clear what kind of shows Haley likes to watch, judging by the decor at her birthday party last month.

The cake read “Haley Street,” and the shirts worn by Kotb and her guests were a nice touch.

Game Face

In January, Haley joined her mother in cheering on her hometown New Orleans Saints in the NFL playoffs. The two were all smiles for the big game, and Haley was not the least big camera shy.

Go Saints

Kotb shared a video on another game day as well, giving fans a taste of Haley's squeaky yet bold voice. The toddler had plenty of team spirit.

Kotb shared a video on another game day as well, giving fans a taste of Haley’s squeaky yet bold voice. The toddler had plenty of team spirit.

‘Next Year’

Haley’s face just about summed up fans’ reactions to the Saints’ loss this season. She looked to be growling at the camera among family and friends when the Saints’ season ended, though Kotb’s caption was a little more optimistic.

“The face I made this morning when I realized it wasn’t a bad dream,” she wrote. “We love you @saints !!!! Next year baby!”

Alexa Dance Party

Haley has all the energy and tech savvy one would expect from a girl her age in a clip Kotb posted back in January.

The 2-year-old did a bouncy dance to Kim Richey’s “Chinese Boxes,” trying to pull her mother into the motion. Haley also reached up with tiny, deft fingers to adjust the volume on Kotb’s Amazon Alexa device.

Ready for Her Close-Up

Kotb posted an adorable close-up of Haley in December. In the caption, she relayed how having a young daughter gave her hope for the future at the start of a new year.

“Those eyes…. looking ahead to 2019… our great adventure.. just getting started,” she wrote with a heart emoji.

Christmas Album

View this post on Instagram Merry Christmas xxx A post shared by Hoda Kotb (@hodakotb) on Dec 25, 2018 at 11:17am PST

Kotb posted a small album of family Christmas photos last year, showing herself, Schiffman, Haley and some others all in matching holiday attire. She wished her followers a Merry Christmas in the adorable post.

Lighting the Tree

Another post showed Haley and Schiffman working together to the Christmas tree lit. The modest shrub was pretty typical of a New York City apartment, but Haley made up for it with her youthful excitement.

What’s the Buzz?

View this post on Instagram ?❤️?? A post shared by Hoda Kotb (@hodakotb) on Nov 1, 2018 at 2:01am PDT

Finally, who could forget Kotb and Haley’s matching Halloween costumes last year? The two strutted their bumblebee costumes in New York City as strangers called out well-wishes to them.