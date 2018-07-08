Hilary Duff Shows off Growing Baby Bump in New Beach Photos

Hilary Duff is soaking up the sun while awaiting the birth of her second child.

The pregnant Younger actress, 30, spent some quality beach time with her 6-year-old son Luca this weekend, and posted an adorable photo of mother-son time on Instagram Saturday. In the photo, Duff shows off her growing baby belly in a black bikini top and green printed sarong while cuddling up to her little boy.

“My sweet sweet boy,” she captioned the photo, which appeared to capture the two mid-sandcastle. “Oh the adventures we’ve had.”

The former Lizzie McGuire star announced she and boyfriend Matthew Koma were expecting their first child, a daughter, together on June 8, showing off her belly in a photo of the couple kissing. (Duff shares son Luca with ex-husband Mike Comrie).

“Guess what guys! [Matthew Koma] and I made a little princess of our own and we couldn’t be more excited!!!!!!” She wrote under the pregnancy announcement photo.

Koma, sharing the same image, wrote, “We made a baby girl! She will be as beautiful and sweet as her mother… [Hilary Duff] another incredible chapter begins.”

Duff was “relieved” to be having her first daughter, she recently told KISS-FM’s On Air With Ryan Seacrest.

“I was so nervous beforehand because I thought for sure I was going to have a boy,” Duff said. “My sister has girls and I feel like I’m really girly. But obviously for the past six years, I’ve bought, like, monsters and trucks and planes. Luca is into all the boy stuff, so everything is blue and green. I was just ready for pink and purple stuff. I was so excited. It was really fun.”

Being the mom of two little ones is never easy, but Duff isn’t afraid to admit that balancing her career and parenting Luca with ex Comrie can be hard to do.

“I don’t always balance it all, I do the best that I can, and some months are crazier than others,” Duff said in a recent interview with E! News. “I’m a mother first, so he’s always my number one priority. And then my decision-making process is like, ‘Hey can I make this work? Is he going to get enough of what he needs from me?’”

We can’t wait to see Duff and Koma expand the family!

