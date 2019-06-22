Hilary Duff’s New Photo of Baby Banks Is All Too Relatable for Parents

Hilary Duff shared a big truth about babies in her recent Instagram Stories post all parents will find relatable.

The Younger star shared a series hilarious clips of 7-month-old daughter Banks exploring their house, including her mom’s green juice and their dog’s water bowl.

Videos by PopCulture.com

As captured by PEOPLE, the videos featured Duff filming Banks crawling around outside, wearing a big, black bow in her hair. The baby girl, whom she stars with fiancé Matthew Koma, crawled toward Duff’s drink.

“What do you see? You see my green juice!” Duff said as the baby stuck her hand directly into the liquid.

“You just put your hand in dirt and now you just put your dirt hand in my green juice!” The actress said with a laugh.

In a further clip, Duff showed Banks happily splashing around in their dog’s water bowl.

“Second babies love germs,” the mother of two, who also shares 7-year-old son Luca Cruz with ex Mike Comrie, captioned one of the videos.

The adorable new posts come just a few days after Duff and Koma had to take Banks to the hospital.

“She’s fine,” Duff told the outlet two days after the hospitalization news broke on June 11. “She just had a little bug bite on her face, and it had a little infection. Cedars took care of us. They were really good. It was a long night in the hospital, but it was fine.”

“She’s happy and on the mend, and she looks great,” she added.

The Disney Channel alum constantly shares adorable photos and videos of Banks on Instagram. Very recently, she posted a photo of her daughter wearing a rainbow tank top and captioned the pic, “Summer bod.”

Over Memorial Day weekend, Duff also shared an adorable photo of her family wearing matching pajamas. Duff and Banks wore unicorn onesies, while the boys — Koma and Luca — sported dinosaur onesies.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hilary Duff (@hilaryduff) on May 27, 2019 at 8:54pm PDT

Duff welcomed baby Banks back in October in a water birth, revealing on Dr. Elliot Berlin’s Informed Pregnancy podcast in November that she was in labor “for a really long time” before it was time to push.

“This little bit has fully stolen our hearts!” the actress gushed on Instagram after Banks was born in October. “She joined our world at home on Thursday afternoon and is absolute magic.”