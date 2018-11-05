Hilary Duff Dotes on Baby Banks in Sweet New Photos

Hilary Duff cannot stop doting on newborn Banks Violet Bair.

The Younger actress, who welcomed baby Banks with boyfriend Matthew Koma just over a week ago, is continuing to document her little girl’s life, taking to Instagram Saturday to share a sweet photo of the little bundle of joy napping.

“Night night world,” Duff captioned the image of baby Banks, her first child with Koma.

Duff also revealed that her baby girl is spending time with her cousins, the Lizzie McGuire alum sharing an image on Sunday of herself, baby Banks, and 6-year-old son Luca Cruz, whom the actress shares with ex Mike Comrie, with sister Haylie Duff and daughter Lulu Gray, whom she shares with Matt Rosenberg.

“We got 3 out of the four littles pictured. No easy feat,” Duff captioned the image, which did not include Haylie’s daughter, Ryan Ava Erhard.

Duff and Koma welcomed baby Banks on Oct. 25, the couple announcing the birth of their first child together on Instagram. In the announcement, Koma wrote that he and Duff “could not possibly be more grateful for our growing family and for the [peach emoji] who makes it all possible.” The couple, who got back together following an on-again, off-again relationship, had announced in June that they were expecting a “little princess.”

Prior to giving birth, Duff, who documented her pregnancy and growing baby bump on Instagram, had opened up during an appearance on Dr. Elliot Berlin’s Informed Pregnancy podcast that she wished for “natural, drug-free home birth.”

“It happened after I got pregnant but [while I was] still in my first trimester I just started thinking that I wanted a different experience,” she said, according to PEOPLE. “I’m older now — I love motherhood more than anything. I never thought it could be this way. I never thought I could be so happy and so fulfilled.”

“And I thought to myself that I want to get the full experience of what it is to bring a baby into the world and how incredible our bodies are,” Duff continued. “My body gave me this incredible little boy and now I get to have this little girl and I want to experience it to the fullest.”

While Duff’s son Luca reportedly didn’t “want to be in the room when it happens,” she revealed during her appearance that he “wants to help do the well-baby check, which is awesome.”