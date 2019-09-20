Hilaria Baldwin Under Fire for Announcing Pregnancy After Miscarriage

Hilaria Baldwin is facing backlash after announcing on Wednesday that she and husband Alec Baldwin are expecting their fifth child together. The reason for the outrage is that the announcement comes just five months after the couple experienced a devastating miscarriage. After making the exciting announcement online, several people criticized Baldwin’s decision to announce her pregnancy so early on.

“Can’t understand that. If she wants to remain peacefully [sic] why does she decide to expose her pregnancy at early stage and take the risks instead of listening to the doctors?” one person commented on the pregnancy announcement, in which Baldwin shared a video of her unborn child’s heartbeat. “Celebrities are really strange lol.”

While most people responded to the announcement with an overwhelming amount of support and congratulations, several seemed to agree with the social media user’s criticism, which eventually prompted Baldwin to respond.

“People poke around and try to find out what is going on,” Baldwin, 35, wrote in response to the commenter, sharing a screenshot of the interaction on her Thursday, Sept. 19, Instagram Story. “When you simply share what is happening, you take the story into your own hands and they tend to leave you alone more. Secrets are only interesting when they are secrets. Reports of my belly growing or my appearance changing spark rumors. That brings attention. Me coming out and saying what is going on gets the news out there…then they move on to the next story. I hope this makes sense. It’s something I’ve learned over the past decade…this is one of the reasons I’m so active on social media. The news can take images for free from my page rather than paying a paparazzi to come and follow me.”

Baldwin, a fitness guru and author of the Living Clearly Method, announced the exciting news of her pregnancy on Wednesday, taking the opportunity to reflect on her previous loss, which she has been open about.

“The sound of this strong heart makes me so happy — especially because of the loss we experienced in the spring. We want to share this news as we are excited and don’t want to hide the pregnancy. These first few months are tough with exhaustion and nausea…and I don’t want to have to pretend that I feel ok,” she wrote in part.

Baldwin and her husband are also parents to Carmen, 6, Rafael, 4, Leonardo, 3, and Romeo, 16 months. In April of this year, the couple confirmed that they had suffered a miscarriage, Baldwin stating that she chose to be transparent with her loss because it allowed her “to relieve it a little bit” and made it “not so scary anymore.”