Hilaria Baldwin Shows off Post-Baby Body 12 Days After Giving Birth to Fourth Child

Hilaria Baldwin showed off her post-baby body, just 12 days after giving birth to Romeo, her fourth child with Alec Baldwin.

The 34-year-old yoga instructor shared a photo of her slim body, telling her fans she stayed “as active as possible” after welcoming their new son. She also warned against comparing other bodies with hers, noting that everyone is different.

“Every body is different, but I believe in staying as active as possible,” Baldwin wrote. “There were so many moments when I didn’t want to work out this pregnancy. Showing up is the most difficult challenge. I had to drag myself out and do even a little. Consistency helped me so much though…because the body wants attention and wants to be moved. So important for your circulation, your health, your happiness, and for your strength. I just started being able to workout yesterday.”

Baldwin said the process was “slow and steady” and she did not try to rush.

“Each birth is different and your doctor will be able to advise you on when you can begin,” Baldwin continued. “When you can, be patient with your body. You have been through so much and created something so precious. Know that day by day, movement by movement, you will regain your strength and feel amazing.”

Baldwin welcomed Romeo Alejandro David on May 17.

“He’s here! He’s perfect! 8lbs 2oz,” Alec Baldwin wrote alongside an adorable photo of Baldwin cradling Romeo in her arms with himself grinning.

Since then, Baldwin has shared several photos of her adorable young family and photos of herself getting back in shape. She even shared one photo of herself standing in her hospital room the day after Romeo was born.

“My purpose here is to normalize the postpartum figure and over the next days, weeks, and months, show you how I strengthen my body and return to my non pregnant self,” Baldwin wrote. “You all came with me through my pregnancy…now it’s time to turn back into me.”

On May 24, Baldwin said she was diagnosed with pneumonia, Rafa and Leo were fighting the flu and Carmen came home from school with pink eye.

“I have definitely had my stressed out moments and have had to practice lots of breathing and perspective, trying to stay as calm and positive as possible. I’m looking forward to renewed health for my family, and one day, to look back and have a little laugh,” she wrote on Instagram.

On May 28, Baldwin also shared an adorable video of herself trying to exercise while Romeo lay on the ground between her arms.

Baldwin and Alec Baldwin are also parents to Carmen, 4, Rafael, 2, and Leonardo, 18 months. The 30 Rock actor also has a daughter from his marriage to Kim Basinger, 22-year-old model Ireland Baldwin.

Photo credit: Instagram/Alec Baldwin