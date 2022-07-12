Hilaria Baldwin Shares Sonogram of Baby No. 7 With Alec Baldwin

Hilaria Baldwin posted a sonogram image of her new baby on Tuesday and fans went wild. The actress is expecting her seventh child with husband Alec Baldwin, and she joked that they all share a distinctive look. Many commenters agreed that they could already seen the family resemblance.

"Unsurprisingly, Alec and I are making a very Baldwinito looking baby... yet again," Hilaria wrote with a laughing emoji and a heart emoji. "There she is!" The post's likes surged into the five-digit range in no time, with many fans and friends leaving their best wishes for Hilaria and her family. She announced this pregnancy at the end of March, revealing that she will carry this pregnancy herself after having her sixth daughter via surrogate in 2021.

"Omg amazing. Congratulations to you both," read one of the top comments on the post. Another read: "She is already perfect! So happy for you both," while a third said: "You do make beautiful babies together."

Hilaria and Alec Baldwin had their first child together in August of 2013 – Carmen Gabriela. Since then they've had Rafael Thomas in 2015, Leonardo Angel Charles in 2016, Romeo Alejandro David in 2018, Eduardo Pau Lucas in 2020 and María Lucía Victoria in February of 2021. María was born via surrogate, and it's still not clear exactly why. So far it appears that Hilaria is carrying this current pregnancy herself, though she highlighted some doubtful comments she got on Instagram to the contrary.

Many celebrities have chosen to use surrogacy to have their children in recent years, and some have come under fire for it. According to a report by Family Education, surrogacy under any circumstances "brings up ethical, financial and moral dilemmas." Critics often accuse celebrities of choosing surrogacy out of vanity, and of misusing their enormous wealth for these undertakings.

On the other hand, surrogacy can often be safer for couples with fertility issues or other health issues. In some cases, chronic illness may make pregnancy more dangerous than usual for some prospective mothers, and it can also force them to change up a medication or treatment plan that is working for them.

Some critics also say that surrogacy is a waste of time, money and energy that could be going to adopting an existing child instead. However, there are many logistical answers to this criticism depending on each individual case.

So far, Hilaria Baldwin has not specified whether she is carrying this pregnancy herself or employing a surrogate. She has not announced a due date, a name or other information either.