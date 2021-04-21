Hilaria Baldwin Shares Photo Tandem Breastfeeding Her Babies, Demonstrates 'Super Weird Burp Move'

✖

Hilaria Baldwin pulled off an expert-level parenting move on Tuesday — breastfeeding two babies at once while also taking a selfie for Instagram. The 37-year-old cradled 7-week-old Lucía and 7-month-old Edu both with one hand, holding the camera out with the other. The photo had her followers completely impressed.

Baldwin was sitting on a bed with her two babies on her lap for her new viral Instagram post. With their bodies resting on the mattress, she need only cradle their heads with her hand and wrist and she leaned forward to feed them. This left the other arm free to snap a picture, which astonished her followers. Alongside the post, she wrote: "The many positions of these babies going to sleep."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hilaria Thomas Baldwin (@hilariabaldwin)

Hilaria posted other photos on Tuesday as well, including one of Edu captioned: "He says hi!" while she wrote of Lucía: "She glared as I do this super weird burp move." A video also showed Edu pausing from feeding to look at the camera, which she said he did "to smile."

Baldwin gave birth to Eduardo "Edu" Pao Lucas back in September, while she welcomed María Lucía Victoria via surrogate. This brings her total number of children up to six, all with her husband Alec Baldwin. Baldwin also shares 25-year-old daughter Ireland with an ex-wife, though she was practically an adult when he and Hilaria got together.

The couple has a 7-year-old daughter named Carmen Gabriella, a 5-year-old son named Rafael Thomas, a 4-year-old son named Leonardo Ángel Charles and a 2-year-old son named Romeo Alejandro David. As dedicated as she is to motherhood and family, Hilaria is often candid about breastfeeding — a subject still considered taboo by many. In an Instagram Story post last month, she referred to herself as a "cow" in a low moment when she felt "tired and thirsty."

"Let me tell you something you might already know: breastfeeding two babies is no joke. I'm devouring any liquid I can get my hands on," she wrote at the time. Handling two hungry babies at once has not made the task any easier. In another post about Edu and Lucía, she wrote: "Having two small babies is so fun and cute. there are also challenges. like Lucia just had an explosion and I have Eduardo rolling around...so I'm just gonna lay here, covered in poop, entertaining Edu...until I get a genius idea how to get out of this [poop emoji] situation."