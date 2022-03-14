HGTV Couple Expecting Baby Boy

Steve Ford and Andrea Cargill are adding a new member to the family! The Restored by the Fords star and his wife are expecting their first child together, a baby boy, in June, the pair confirmed to PEOPLE Monday. The HGTV star told the outlet he was looking forward to becoming a father for the first time and couldn’t wait for “more love and new adventures” as a trio.

“It’s going to be awesome to be a dad, and I know that Andrea will be an incredible mom. It’s a happy time in our lives and I am grateful that our family is growing,” Ford told the magazine. “This summer is going to bring more love and new adventures with the arrival of our son. We can’t wait to meet him.” Added Cargill, “I’m so excited to start our family together. It’s been my dream to become a mom and we’re over the moon with happiness.”

Ford said he’s already built a special nursery in their Pittsburgh loft, while his sister, designer Leanne Ford, has pledged to help decorate the little boy’s room. Ford and Cargill had been dating for three years before he popped the question in November in a romantic proposal featuring his grandmother’s ring, a family heirloom. The two kept their engagement private, but in December tied the knot in a winter wonderland-inspired ceremony at a resort outside of Pittsburgh.

“When you know, you know. We’ve been together for three years, and figured it was time to make it official,” Ford told PEOPLE at the time. “Why wait any longer?” Cargill added, “Steve is the love of my life and I’m so excited to get married, have a family and spend the rest of our lives together. He makes me happy and we bring out the best in each other.” The restoration expert added, “Andrea is happy and it’s great to be around such a happy person. She’s also thoughtful and the most beautiful person I know, inside and out. She brings love and joy to my life, and she’s always up for a new adventure.”