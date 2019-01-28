SAG Awards 2019: ‘Crazy Rich Asians’ Star Henry Golding’s Golden Look Turns Heads

Crazy Rich Asians star, Henry Golding sure knows how to make a sparkling impression on the red carpet!

While walking the red carpet of the 25th Screen Actors Guild Awards Sunday night, the 31-year-old actor donned a stunning gold, jacquard Atticus cocktail jacket from Tom Ford. Crafted with a gold shiny swirl and designed with a wide quilt satin shawl collar, the signature Tom Ford creation had fans raving on social media.

“Wow Henry Golding is handsome and holographic today,” wrote entertainment reporter, Ashley Lee, echoing her peer, Sonaiya Kelley.

“Henry Golding is the only man,” one fan wrote.

While another added, “Henry Golding wearing gold is POETRY at its finest.”

While some shared their excitement and enthusiasm over the sparkling look from the breakout star, others took to the platform to express a call to see him in more projects, including the likes of James Bond.

That’s literally how i would look at Henry Golding too😂❤️ #SAGAwards pic.twitter.com/TY5Cb38JdG — Feyre ☽ (@kyloxchalamet) January 28, 2019

HENRY GOLDING FINALLY SHOWING UP ON THE RED CARPWT AND HE LOOKS SO FUCKING GOODDNJDJD LMFFNKDD I LOVE ASIAN GOODNESS — josie (@rchmadden) January 28, 2019

Henry Golding wearing that gold jacket. Thank you sir — hannah 🕊 (@sofaritshan) January 27, 2019

MAKE HENRY GOLDING JAMES BOND, YOU COWARDS //t.co/PpCQLPtKfE — Stephanie Rhéa (@stephanierhea_) January 28, 2019

Though there has not been any talk of him joining the ranks of Bond, the British-Malaysian actor is one of the most talked about stars this year. His first film role, Crazy Rich Asians grossed more than $240 million worldwide last summer, making it the highest-grossing comedy in a decade.

In an interview with GQ last year, Golding said he never wants to have the kind of success Brad Pitt has.

“I’ve stayed the same throughout. It’s just people’s perception of you changes,” Golding told the magazine, adding how he is also struggling a bit with the fame.

“There have been really amazing instances where people have come up to me and it’s like, ‘That film meant so much to me. It really affected how I think of Asians in cinema.’ They’ve been really, really supportive about it,” he said. “Then you just get the weird ones, who wanna run up to you when you’re having a conversation and eating your lunch. I’ll come find you after I’ve finished my meal if you’re still around.’

Thanks to the film’s box office and critical success, Golding and the cast have been making the rounds this awards season, receiving nominations at the 76th Golden Globe Awards for Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy and Best Actress – Motion Picture Comedy or Musical for his leading co-star, Constance Wu. The film is nominated at the Screen Actors Guild Award for Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture.

Fans of the film can anticipate two sequels that are currently in development, and another romantic comedy on Golding’s roster, co-starring Game of Thrones star, Emilia Clarke, called Last Christmas.

The 25th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards, honoring the best acting in film and television from 2018, kick off at 8 p.m. ET on TBS and TNT, live from the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles. Will & Grace star Megan Mullally is hosting.

Photo credit: Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images