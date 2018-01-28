‘Hills’ Alum Heidi Montag Shares Intimate Breastfeeding Photo

Heidi Montag just revealed a portrait of herself breastfeeding her infant son, Gunner Stone Pratt, on Instagram along with a heartfelt message.

The former cast member of The Hills, who is married to Spender Pratt, opened about motherhood with the intimate photo, which was taken by photographer Ivette Ivens. The photo shows Montag, 31, on a couch surrounded her four dogs as she breastfeeds Gunner.

“The greatest joy and blessing in my life,” Montag wrote. “My angel has taken me to a completely new and powerful experience. More love than I could have possibly imagined! I love, support, and appreciate women more than I ever have before. The strength and heart it takes every day. It has been more rewarding than I could have dreamed.

She added, “God truly had made women to be extraordinary.”

She also added a thanks to Ivens for “capturing this majestic moment.”

Ivens also shared the photo with her followers, along with flattering comments about the former MTV personality.

“Devoted. Patient. Sweet. Heart so big there’s enough room for all her babies to feel loved and nurtured,” Ivens wrote. “You’re a mama angel, Heidi Pratt.”

Montag replied, “You are such a blessing and so inspiring.”

The Hills couple seem to be embracing parenthood, with Gunner being the centerpiece of their lives and social media presence.

Montag shares regular updates and photos about life as a mother, including some of her most intimate moments with the infant.

“Enjoying the moment!” she wrote on Jan. 20. “It’s going by so fast!”