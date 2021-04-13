'Harry Potter' Actress Pregnant With First Child

✖

Afshan Azad is going to be a mother! The beauty blogger and actress, who played Padma Patil in the Harry Potter film franchise, announced Sunday that she and husband Nabil Kazi were expecting their first child together. Cradling her bump in a powder blue gown as Kazi holds her from behind, Azad looks every bit the glowing mother-to-be in the photoshoot from which she shared many shots on social media.

"The secrets out everyone - I'm going to be a mummy!!!" Azad, 32, captioned the shot. "Thanking Allah SWT for gifting us our biggest blessing yet." The model's "Baby Kazi" is due in July, she continued, and the parents-to-be couldn't be more thrilled awaiting their little one's arrival. "Both our hearts are filled with love, excitement and nerves!" she continued. "Not long to go, please keep us all in your prayers."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Official Afshan (@afshanazad)

Several of Azad's Harry Potter co-stars left sweet messages in the comment section. "So excited!!!!!!" Bonnie Wright wrote. "baby kazi has the best parents." Evanna Lynch chimed in, "Awww congratulations Afshan, you're going to be amazing parents!!" while Scarlett Byrne Hefner, who played Pansy Parkinson, added, "Beautiful! We are so excited for you both and cannot wait to meet Baby Kazi."

The following day, Azad shared another photo from her maternity shoot, thanking her fans and followers for their "kind comments and well wishes." She continued alongside the photo, which shows her holding her belly and looking off into the distance, "We were so overwhelmed with everyone's positivity and love yesterday. Baby Kazi is already so so loved." The expectant star joked that her followers on social media should "prepare for a major bump photo-dump over the next few days/weeks," adding cheekily, "Sorry not sorry." She added in the caption of another similar photo, "When I was younger and the teachers used to ask me what I wanted to be when I was older - I’d always say a mummy."

Azad and Kazi married in 2018, celebrating their union with two separate ceremonies honoring their cultural backgrounds. In October, Azad shared a sweet message to her husband as they celebrated three years since their "official marriage." She wrote, "3 years down and a lifetime to go inshallah. Best decision I ever made was you. Thank you for 3 years of support, being my best friend and all round great guy. Love you beyond these words."