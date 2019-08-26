Gwyneth Paltrow and Daughter Apple Are Twins in Throwback Photo

Gwyneth Paltrow’s Instagram followers can’t get over the similarities between a throwback photo of the actress and her 15-year-old daughter, Apple Martin. The 46-year-old shared an old photo of herself lying on her side atop a towel on the beach, her long blonde hair framing her face.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gwyneth Paltrow (@gwynethpaltrow) on Aug 22, 2019 at 1:55pm PDT

“I’ve always been a summer girl,” Paltrow captioned the photo, adding a “#tbt” hashtag.

Rob Lowe said what the rest of Paltrow’s 6.4 million followers were thinking, comparing the old photo to Paltrow’s daughter, Apple. “Apple!” Lowe commented on the post.

“Thought it WAS Apple!!” someone else said.

“Your children are your clones,” another wrote.

Even Apple herself commented on the post, writing, “I thought this was me wtf.”

“Holy Moses!” another wrote, referring to Paltrow’s 13-year-old son Moses Martin.

Paltrow shares both Apple and Moses with ex-husband Chris Martin, whom she married in December 2003. In March 2014, the two announced their “conscious uncoupling,” and Paltrow finalized for divorce in April 2015. It was finalized in July 2016.

Paltrow has since remarried to producer Brad Falchuk, whom she reportedly met on the set of Glee in 2010. After going public with their relationship in April 2015, they announced their engagement in January 2018, then had a wedding ceremony in September 2018 in The Hamptons. Previously, Falchuk was married to Suzanne Bukinik Falchuk, who filed for divorce in 2013. The two share daughter Isabella and son Brody.

In August, Falchuk revealed that he and Paltrow waited an entire year after their wedding to move in together for the sake of their blended family.

“I’m moving in September,” he said in an interview with WSJ Magazine to discuss his new deal with Netflix. “We’ve just done it slowly. Divorce is terrible, even when it’s the right thing to do. And it’s really hard on kids. Come September, we’re gonna Brady Bunch it up, and it’ll be great.”

Photo credit: Theo Wargo / Staff / Getty