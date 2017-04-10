Gwyneth Paltrow Honors the Love of Her Life With the Cutest Birthday Message

Happy 11th birthday to the love of my life, the kindest, most brilliant boy of all time. I love you more than words could ever possibly express. #moses A post shared by Gwyneth Paltrow (@gwynethpaltrow) on Apr 8, 2017 at 8:22am PDT

Sporting matching Ray-Ban sunglasses and smiles, you can’t deny the resemblance between actress, Gwyneth Paltrow and her son.

The GOOP guru and mother of two took to Instagram Saturday to share a charming image of her and son, Moses enjoying the afternoon together as he turns 11 years old.

Where does that time fly?

Paltrow captioned the image, “Happy 11th birthday to the love of my life, the kindest, most brilliant boy of all time. I love you more than words could ever possibly express.”

Moses is the actress’ only son with ex-husband and Coldplay frontman, Chris Martin. After 10 years of marriage, the couple split in March 2014.

However, the two have been open about “consciously uncoupling” and contributing to the positive culture of divorce, with Paltrow praising her ex in an interview with InStyle, saying, “To this day, Chris would take a bullet for me, even though I’m not his wife.”

“I honestly think Chris and I have contributed something positive to the culture of divorce,” she added.

The couple has remained close for the sake of Moses and daughter, Apple, 12.

Last month, Paltrow posted a family shot celebrating Martin’s birthday, touting him “the best daddy in the world!!!”

HAPPY 40th BIRTHDAY to the best daddy in the world!!! We 💖you so much! A post shared by Gwyneth Paltrow (@gwynethpaltrow) on Mar 2, 2017 at 8:41am PST

