‘GMA’ Co-Host Sara Haines Reveals Gender of Third Child During ‘Strahan and Sara’

Strahan & Sara‘s Sara Haines is thinking blue.

On Tuesday’s episode of Strahan & Sara, the third hour of the ABC’s Good Morning America, the former The View co-host revealed that she and husband Max Shifrin are expecting a boy. The little one will be the couple’s third child together.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Haines enlisted her co-host Michael Strahan and daytime television star Maury Povich to help reveal the sex of her third child, revealing her baby’s sex by slicing into a cake to see if the inside is pink or blue.

“Now I get to find out if I’m having a boy or a girl right here in front of America. It’s 2019, why are we still assigning blue and pink?” she said as she cut into the cake, which revealed the color green. “That’s not even a color that’s been arbitrarily or absurdly assigned to sex. I don’t know what to do with this!”

The duo then moved on to gender reveal No. 2: silly string. The co-hosts picked up bottles and began spraying, revealing strings of purple, leading Haines and Strahan to enlist the help of The Maury Povich Show star, who appeared onstage to lend a helping hand.

“So, you’re preggers and you want to find out if Michael —” Provich said, jokingly suggesting that Strahan was the father.

“This is serious. We’re going to have to do this the old fashioned way — my envelope,” he continued as he pulled blue card out of the envelope and blue confetti began to rain down from the ceiling.

The View alum and Shifrin, who wed in November of 2014, announced in January that they are expecting their third child together. The announcement came just months after she announced that she would be leaving ABC’s The View to co-host alongside Strahan.

“We just figured out our one-on-one defense and now we have to move to a zone,” Haines told PEOPLE at the time. “Max and I are super excited while also being terrified! We are so grateful.”

The baby on the way will join big brother Alec Richard, 3, who Haines and Shifrin welcomed in March of 2016, and big sister Sandra Grace, 1, who they welcomed in December of 2017.

Strahan & Sara, previously dubbed GMA Day, airs weekdays at 1 p.m. ET on ABC, the former timeslot of The Chew.