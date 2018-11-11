‘Glee’ Alum Harry Shum Jr. and Wife Shelby Rabara Expecting First Child

There will be another member of the Glee family soon enough!

Actor Harry Shum Jr. announced on Sunday that he and wife Shelby Rabara are expecting their first child with an adorable pregnancy reveal on Instagram.

Videos by PopCulture.com

In the photo, the Crazy Rich Asians actor, 36, stands behind his wife, who is showing off her baby bump in a navy dress, placing his hands over Rabara’s stomach. The mom-to-be is making a surprised face, holding her hands up to her cheeks in a way that makes for a truly adorable tableau.

On Rabara’s profile, she shared two more traditional shots from the same photo shoot, one with her standing in profile and cradling her belly, and another with the father-to-be standing behind her, looking happy in love.

Fans of the couple were thrilled to learn that the family would be expanding soon. “Congrats! You’re gonna be perfect daddy. Your child cannot be happier. Great, and now I’m jealous of your unborn baby. (Just kidding.) I’m really happy for you two,” one fan wrote. Another added, “I’m so happy for you two, congrats!!! All the love for your family!!! Best parents ever.”

Earlier in the week, the couple celebrated their 12th anniversary, with Rabara sharing a photo of the two cuddling up with a sweet and funny caption.

“12 years with this guy and counting,” Rabara, 35, captioned the photo remembering their November 2015 nuptials. “Does Harry’s hand look like he has 6 fingers or is it just me? #wheredoestimego.”

Although Shum is known for his time on Glee, Rabara appeared on the series in a few episodes first, he revealed to Elle in a Nov. 9 interview, and was part of how he originally was cast as the hunky Mike Chang.

“She came home saying, ‘This is a really good show. I had so much fun, there’s something about it that fulfills me as an artist.’ And I was like, ‘That sounds awesome, what is it?’” he said of first hearing of Glee from Rabara.

“I got booked for one day to learn the ‘Single Ladies’ dance and Robert Ulrich, the casting director, was really pushing for me because he saw something in me. One day turned into a week, and then a week into…we kind of know what happened,” he continued.

Congratulations to the parents-to-be!

Photo credit: Instagram/Harry Shum Jr.