Get Jessica Biels’s Perfectly Polished Daytime Look for Under $100

Jessica Biel can do no wrong; for starters, the woman married Justin Timberlake, so it's obvious she has great taste. But her solid choices don't just stop at life partners—she's ridiculously adept when it comes to her street style, too.

The laid-back yet polished look is one we all strive to master (think Saturday errands outfit that can easily transition into last-minute drinks with friends) and Biel has it down to a tee.

In one of our favorite off-duty looks of hers we've seen lately, Biel hopped around L.A. in a neutral toned ensemble that was understated yet refined. The simple look consisted of the classic jeans and tee combo, pairing dark wash jeans and a muted grey V-neck. But of course Biel doesn't stop there; the gorgeous actress took things to a different level with a cute, cropped jacket and flawless accessories to match like her layered pendant necklaces, timeless sunglasses and a chain-strap bag.

And don't even get us started on her perfectly effortless updo — why don't our top knots ever look like that?!

You can get the casual cool look yourself for under $100; shop Biel's enviable outfit below!

This versatile undershirt is made of soft-touch jersey fabric with a subtly sexy V-neck style. You'll want to live in this comfy tee thanks to its cozy feel, neutral hue and the fact that it pairs perfectly with most anything in your closet.

You can't go wrong with a pair of classically-fitted, dark-wash jeans. This 5-pocket, superstretch version is made of a comfortable twill material with a figure-flattering slim-fit style to keep you looking chic and polished even on your most casual days.

Blazers can sometimes feel stiff and stale, but this updated version is super sleek and fresh. The mid-weight blazer doesn't feel too heavy, skimming your body at just the right spot and offering plenty of room for layering.

It's All in the Details...

Don't stop there — after you've snatched up the affordable ensemble, complete the look by getting your hands on Biel's amazing accessories like her layered pendant necklaces, velvet ballet flats and chain-strap shoulder bag.

Layer a few pendant necklaces of different lengths for added dimension and interest; personalize your look by choosing an style with you or your loved one's initials engraved.

We love ballet flats for any occasion thanks to their laid-back yet sophisticated vibe. We prefer to opt for understated, black flats with minimal frills so that they can be worn with anything and everything.

A chain-strap bag adds a little extra edge to your everyday look with minimal effort. This style is modern and refined but still makes a statement, crafted with studded details and soft suede panels.

