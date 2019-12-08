Gabrielle Union Reveals Cheerful Christmas Photos With Her Kids Amid ‘America’s Got Talent’ Investigation

Despite being caught up in that America’s Got Talent controversy, Gabrielle Union is focusing on the positive this holiday season. More specifically, the actress is busy spending quality time with her family, as seen in one of her latest Instagram posts.

Union included a few photos from her recent family time, which she acknowledged were taken right at “Home.” In the snaps, the Being Mary Jane actor posed in front of a Christmas tree with her daughter, Kaavia Wade, and her stepson, Zion Wade. In one shot, the kids posed for a solo shot with Zion holding his younger sister’s hands.

“Family Time Is The Best Time,” the star captioned the next-level adorable post.

Union’s fun family post comes in the midst of the ongoing drama with AGT. In case you missed it, Union and fellow judge Julianne Hough were not asked back for another season of the program. Soon after that news was revealed in late November, Variety reported that Union had voiced numerous complaints about AGT‘s work environment, which led to some questioning if that had anything to do with her being let go.

Variety reported that Union took issue with a racist joke said by guest host Jay Leno and subsequently urged producers to report the joke to HR. The publication alleged that during an interstitial bit for AGT, Leno remarked that a portrait of Simon Cowell and his dogs looks like something one would find “on the menu at a Korean restaurant.” Union and Hough were reportedly present when the bit was filmed, as were multiple crew members. His line was not included on the broadcast of the episode, which aired Aug. 6.

They also reported that Union received numerous critiques and notes about her hairstyles and wardrobe. According to the publication, the actor was reportedly told half a dozen times that her hairstyles were “too black” for the AGT audience. A network insider would go on to refute that claim, saying that Union and fellow judge Hough only received notes about hair continuity.

As a result of these reports, NBC and producers Freemantle and Simon Cowell’s Syco revealed that they would be taking “next steps” with Union.

“We remain committed to ensuring a respectful workplace for all employees and take very seriously any questions about workplace culture,” their joint statement to Variety read. “We are working with Ms. Union through her representatives to hear more about her concerns, following which we will take whatever next steps may be appropriate.”

On Dec. 4, Union revealed that those next steps had taken place in the form of a meeting.

“We had a lengthy 5-hour, and what I thought to be, productive meeting yesterday,” she wrote. “I was able to, again, express my unfiltered truth. I led with transparency and my desire and hope for real change.”

Seeing as though this has been quite a heavy issue, it is nice to see that Union is taking a break to simply relax and spend some quality time with her lovely family.