‘Fuller House’ Star Jodie Sweetin Shares Rare Photo of Daughters at JoJo Siwa’s Birthday

Jodie Sweetin posted a rare photo of her kids on Instagram on Tuesday at YouTube star Jojo Siwa’s birthday party.

Sweetin tends to keep her personal life as private as possible, even on social media. She made an exception this week, however, as she posted a photo of her kids arm-in-arm with YouTube sensation Jojo Siwa. Siwa held a massive birthday party on Tuesday, where some of Hollywood’s biggest stars turned out, including Sweetin and her kids.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“With the birthday girl @itsjojosiwa herself!” Sweetin wrote alongside the photo. “Happy birthday, doll!”

Sweetin’s daughters are 11 and 9 years old, respectively. The elder, Zoie, comes from her second marriage to Cody Herpin, while Beatrix comes from her relationship to Morty Coyle. Sweetin and Coyle later married and then divorced.

Her kids matched the party’s bright and bubbly aesthetic to a T on Tuesday. Beatrix wore a bright blue jacket with a unicorn patterned underneath, while Zoie wore a striped sweater that might have looked at home on her mother’s sitcom, Full House in the 1990s.

Meanwhile, Siwa pulled out all the stops in a head-to-toe sequined outfit, complete with lightning bolt patterns, sweeping shoulder pads and a skirt made of streamers. The YouTube sensation turns 16 years old next month, but according to a report by E! News she held her party in advance so that it could be filmed and later broadcast as part of Nickelodeon‘s special JoJo’s Dream Birthday.

Siwa has come a long way and remade herself several times in her short life. She first took the world stage on Lifetime’s Dance Moms Season 2. Since then, she has taken to social media, where she is one of the most popular vloggers on YouTube. She has also found success in music, and has made more and more television appearances in the last few years.

Therefore, it should come as no surprise that Siwa’s birthday party became such a star-studded affair this week. Not only the rich and famous themselves but their children turned out in full force for the event. Among them were North West and Penelope Disick, the children of Kim and Kourtney Kardashian, as well as other YouTube celebrities like Colleen Ballinger. Abby Lee Miller of Dance Moms was also on hand.

The whole party will air as part of Nickelodeon’s special next month. JoJo’s Dream Birthday premieres on Saturday, May 18 on Nickelodeon.