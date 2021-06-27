'Full House' Star Still Embroiled in Tense Child Support Battle

✖

Full House star Jodie Sweetin recently filed a request to lower the child support payments she makes, but her ex-husband, Morty Coyle, claims she is making enough to continue making the payments. Sweetin, 39, and Coyle were married from 2012 to 2016 and are parents to daughter Beatrix, 10. In December 2017, Sweetin was ordered to pay $2,800 per month. The former couple shares custody of their daughter.

Sweetin asked for the child support payment to be lowered, arguing that her income dropped during the pandemic and noted that Fuller House ended last year. However, Coyle insists Sweetin has made enough since she continues to work as an actress, reports TMZ. He claims Sweetin made at least $200,000 in 2020.

In his filing, Coyle claims Sweetin is not accurately describing her financial situation. It is not true that she has no "forseeable work," according to Coyle. He pointed out that Sweeting earns income from Cameo and is filming a show in New York while he cares for Beatrix. Coyle claims he has hit hard times financially because of the pandemic. He is a DJ, but he relies on unemployment benefits. Any reduction of child support payments from Sweetin wouyld have a "negative impact" on their child, Coyle claims.

Sweetin has offered personalized videos for fans on Cameo, although she is not available as of this weekend. The actress recently played Stephanie Tanner on Netflix's Full House sequel series Fuller House, which ended in June 2020. She recently filmed Elizabeth Blake-Thomas' Will You Be My Quarantine?, in which she plays a woman dating during the pandemic. It is expected to be released this year.

Sweetin's dispute over child support dates back to 2017, a year after her and Coyle's divorce was finalized. In November 2017, Coyle claimed Sweetin made $700,000 a year, but in her court filings, Sweetin claimed she made just over $437,349 in adjusted gross income in 2016. A month later, the judge in the case ordered Sweetin to pay $2,800 per month in child support. Sweetin and Coyle split in 2013, but their divorce was not finalized until August 2016.

Sweetin also shares daughter Zoie, 13, with ex-husband Cody Herpin. In a January 2019 interview with Today, Sweetin said she makes sure her daughters understand that social media does not always reflect reality. "With the advent of social media, I think it's even harder because you're a kid," Sweetin said at the time. "You're going to do dumb things. You're going to post dumb things. You're going to do silly things. And now all of the attention is on so many young people to be perfect and look good... It's a lot of pressure."

Sweetin doesn't often share photos of her daughters on Instagram, but she did share one on June 11 to celebrate Beatrix graduating from elementary school. "Bea finished elementary school today and had her graduation," Sweetin wrote at the time. It was such a special day, given the past year, to be able to see them be together, in person, celebrating all their hard work! I was SO PROUD!! And I MAY have shed a tear or two. Maybe. Possibly. Definitely."