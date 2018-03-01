Jodie Sweetin Ordered to Take Drug Test in Divorce Battle

Fuller House actress Jodie Sweetin, who is in a fierce custody battle with the father of her daughter, has been ordered to submit to a drug test.

According to court documents obtained by The Blast, a judge has ordered Sweetin to submit to a hair follicle test, despite the actress’ claims that she has been sober from drugs for six years. The judge also suggested that Sweetin and her ex-husband, Morty Coyle, “should work out a confidentiality agreement regarding the results of the drug testing.”

The court order comes after Sweetin accused Morty Coyle of using her past struggles with drugs and alcohol against her, claiming in court documents that Coyle has accused her of being a danger to 7-year-old Beatrix, despite staying away from alcohol for nearly a decade.

“I have not had any alcohol in at least eight years, and I have been sober from illegal substances for at least six years,” Sweetin said in the court documents. “I take my sobriety very seriously and would not do anything to jeopardize my commitment to sobriety.”

As Coyle demanded the hair follicle test to back his theory, Sweetin claimed that he was trying “to “embarrass,” “harass and intimidate” her.

Coyle and Sweetin have been locked in a fierce custody battle for months following the finalization of their divorce in August 2016.

In December 2017, the actress was ordered to pay Coyle $2,800 per month in child support until the former couple’s 7-year-old daughter Beatrix Carlin Sweetin-Coyle turns 18, marries, dies or becomes emancipated.

Since the couple’s divorce, which Sweetin filed for in June 2013 after less than two years of marriage, Sweetin has found a new boyfriend in Mescal Wasilewski.

The actress played Stephanie Tanner on Full House and reprises the role on Netflix’s revival series Fuller House. The show was renewed for a fourth season on Jan. 29.