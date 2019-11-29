‘Friends’ Star Courteney Cox Is ‘so Thankful’ in Loving Photo Alongside Daughter Coco

Friends star Courteney Cox shared a rare photo with 15-year-old daughter Coco Arquette to celebrate Thanksgiving on Thursday. Cox later followed up that photo with a hilarious picture of herself sleeping on the couch with her dogs, showing off the effects of tryptophan. Coco celebrated her 15th birthday in June.

“So thankful!!!” Cox wrote on Instagram, alongside the new selfie with Coco.

The photo has more than 1,000 comments from Cox’s fans and famous friends.

“So thankful for you xxx,” actress Isla Fisher wrote.

“Twins,” The Big Bang Theory star Kaley Cuoco wrote.

“The both of you are truly so beautiful wow. THOSE GENETICS are truly 1 of a kind,” one fan wrote.

“Your daughter is stunning!” another fan chimed in.

“Woah…. she’s like your little clone….young Monica,” another fan wrote, referring to Cox’s Friends character.

Coco has rarely appeared on her mother’s Instagram page, but when she does, the posts always get extra fan love. In June, she shared a picture of Coco wearing a dress Cox wore on the red carpet with her dad, David Arquette, 21 years ago, and it quickly went viral. “I’m not one to hold onto things, but this was a damn good purchase! 21 years later,” Cox wrote alongside the post.

When Coco celebrated her 15th birthday on June 13, Cox shared an old photo of her daughter, alongside an emotional tribute.

“Happy birthday sweet Coco! You are such a gift to me and have brought so much joy and love to my life. What a unique soul you are,” Cox wrote. “Such a caring, kind, feisty, sensitive, hilarious, talented, goofy, free spirited, beautiful girl. You’re my anchor and my teacher. I love you.”

Back in April 2018, Cox and Coco sat down with PEOPLE for the magazine’s Beautiful Issue. It was their first interview together.

“I want her to tell me everything, and she doesn’t want to tell me anything,” Cox said. “Exactly the opposite of the childhood I had.”

Cox admitted the two “bicker,” but “we love each other.”

“I would also describe it as, well, I am a 13-year-old girl, you are a mom, so I love you, but of course we’re gonna get in fights. But we’re very close,” Coco said of her relationship with her mom. “Very close. I love you a lot.”

Cox later praised Coco for her singing ability, telling PEOPLE Coco has taken part in 16 musicals.

“I’m sitting there watching you be incredible, I just send you off to the plays to be incredible,” Cox told PEOPLE. “She is really good. I want her to have a hobby, to make her play the piano. I wish my mom had made me play the piano because I do it on my own now, but if I’d done it consistently since I was a kid, I’d be great.”

Cox and Arquette were married from 1999 to 2013, and Coco is their only child. Cox has been dating Snow Patrol member Johnny McDaid since 2013.