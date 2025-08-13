Fox Sports Personality Welcomes Baby

Fox Sports reporter Alex Curry is officially a mom!

The HERD co-host announced this week that she welcomed a baby girl with her husband, Jeff Nisen.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Curry announced the news — and her daughter’s name — in an Instagram post showing a photo of her holding the sweet newborn and a photo of Nisen holding her. “Jaxon Rose,” she captioned the post with a pink heart emoji. “Our lil rockstar made her debut Wednesday night.”

In both photos, baby Jaxon is snoozing peacefully wrapped in a matching swaddle and hat while her parents smile adoringly at their new bundle of joy.

Jaxon’s arrival comes after the couple, who tied the knot in a surprise July 2016 wedding ceremony, announced that they were expecting their first baby together back in April. Sharing the news with her 163,000 Instagram followers, Curry uploaded a video showing her and her husband on the beach. In the clip, set to the Beatles’ “Here Comes the Sun,” Curry wore a form-fitting dress that hugged her baby bump, which she cradled. She revealed in the video’s caption, “Baby GIRL joining the crew this summer.”

In the weeks that followed, Curry continued to document her pregnancy online, sharing frequent baby bump photos and updates, including on-set pictures as well as backstage photos from her husband Nisen’s shows, her husband a guitarist, singer, and songwriter.

In June, she celebrated her baby’s upcoming arrival with family and friends, and took to Instagram to document her baby shower festivities, telling fans that she was “showered with LOVE baby girl is so lucky to have so many amazing people in her life who love her SO MUCH already.”

Curry is a long-time Fox Sports reporter. After beginning her career at the Joe Lewis Production Company and Fuel TV and later working at ESPN and NBC, Curry in 2012 officially joined FOX Sports West as the host of Angels Weekly and Kings Weekly. During her tenure with Fox Sports, she has served as the reporter for both the Angels and Kings telecasts, participated in the broadcast team that covered the Kings 2014 Stanley Cup championship, and won three Telly awards. She currently co-hosts FS1 studio shows like The HERD and also hosts FOX Sports Saturday on FOX Sports Radio.

Curry has been absent from Fox Sports TV for some time now, in early July announcing that she would be stepping away as she entered maternity leave at 9 months pregnant. At the time, Curry promised to “see ya back on TV this fall,” but she hasn’t yet announced her return date.