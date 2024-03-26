Fox News Anchor Welcomes Baby No. 2

It was at a former anchor's baby shower that she learned she was pregnant.

Fox News First anchor Ashley Sutton and her husband celebrated the arrival of their second child, Jonah Beau, born on March 8, 2024. The San Antonio broadcaster, who also has a 6-year-old son named Noah, previously told MySanAntonio that her age was the defining factor of her current pregnancy.

"I'm 41, so that comes with various increased risks. I found out I was pregnant last July when it was blazing hot, so between the extreme heat and my age, I decided I'd be taking it super easy for this pregnancy," she said. "During a walk the other day, I closed the exercise ring on my watch for the first time in nine months."

Sutton mentioned that she had a second C-section, but this time, after getting some exercise and with the help of her husband, the recovery process was more manageable.

"I had a repeat C-section. For whatever reason, the recovery has been easier this time around." She found walking very beneficial. "My husband is fortunate to have a fantastic paternity leave, so it definitely helps to have a 'coach' helping me along the way. I was able to walk 2 miles 10 days post-delivery. I don't think I'd be able to do that without his extra help."

During her pregnancy, Sutton said her co-workers provided a lot of support. She told how her co-anchor, Andrew Capasso, and morning meteorologist, Brad Sowder, ensured her safety and comfort. She revealed that one of them discovered she was pregnant early on.

"They're like my protective brothers. Brad was the first person at work I told, during that period where it's too early to make an announcement," she said. "It's a high-stress environment, so I wanted someone to know what was going on and watch out for me if needed. Brad's the best!"

Sutton shared that she discovered she was expecting while attending a baby shower for former Fox News First anchor Breanna Barrs. "I was definitely more tired than usual, but was blaming it on the June heat. I'd gone to a baby shower in Dallas for former Fox San Antonio morning anchor Breanna Barrs, and took a test when I got back home. Our babies are about 5 months apart," she told MySanAntonio.

"I have two college friends having babies this year, including a pretty wild detail. My college roommate and I had the same exact due date, March 15. We both delivered a week early on March 8. Pretty crazy, huh?"

Upon learning he would be a big brother, she said her son Noah was overjoyed. "He's been so excited. So much so that a good chunk of the kids in his class were also counting down to delivery day," she said. "He's a very thoughtful and protective kid, so he's already a champion big brother."