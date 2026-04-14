Fox and Netflix TV Show Host Welcomes Baby After Worrying Pregnancy Complications

Emily “The Space Gal” Calandrelli is officially a mom of three!

The TV personality, who is the host of FOX’s syndicated series Xploration Outer Space and Netflix’s Emmy-nominated science series Emily’s Wonder Lab, announced on April 9 that she had welcomed daughter Lily Bradley via caesarean section after dealing with “dangerous” pregnancy complications last month.

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“She’s here and she’s perfect,” Calandrelli captioned an April 9 Instagram video sharing more of her birth story. “I wanted to wait to make sure baby girl and myself were doing okay before sharing. She needed time in the NICU to get help breathing and I was on the verge of a blood transfusion from significant blood loss. But we are both on the mend doing well now.”

She continued, “I gotta say, that was the scariest thing I’ve ever done – c-section mamas I’m in awe of you.”

In another video, Calandrelli shared the heartfelt moment in which she revealed to her father that she had named her little girl after him, writing in the caption, “Introducing Lily Bradley.”

After announcing in December 2025 that she and husband Tommy Franklin were expecting their third child, Calandrelli revealed on Instagram last month that she had been diagnosed with placenta previa, which is when the “placenta hasn’t moved and is completely covering [her] cervix.”

“This is dangerous because the placenta is the baby’s lifeline. Typically you give birth to the baby and THEN the placenta. If it’s the other way around, it’s a medical emergency (‘placenta abruption’) – causing severe bleeding and putting baby and mother’s life at risk,” continued Calandrelli, who was 34 weeks pregnant at the time of the update. “It can also cause life threatening bleeding during pregnancy. If I start bleeding I need to rush to the hospital asap.”

It was then that doctors decided she would have a scheduled C-section at 37 weeks.

“This will be my first major surgery and I’ll be honest, I’m scared,” wrote the TV host. “I’ve done scary things before but I find it inspiring that so many women have gone through this. Like it’s not even a novel experience. How miraculous is it that bravery among women is so common? So standard that we rely on it. So expected that if women decided not to be brave our entire society would collapse (you think the fertility rate is low now?)”

Calandrelli concluded by noting that her major takeaway from her experience is that “bravery among women is common. Standard, even,” adding, “I’m scared right now, so I’m borrowing my bravery from those who have done this before.”



