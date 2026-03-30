Former Netflix Host Dealing With ‘Dangerous’ Pregnancy Complication

Emily “The Space Gal” Calandrelli is admittedly “scared” as she deals with a “dangerous” pregnancy complication.

The host of Netflix’s Emily’s Wonder Lab and FOX’s Xploration Outer Space took to her Instagram Story on Saturday to share the update on her pregnancy after announcing in December 2025 that she and husband Tommy Franklin were expecting their third child.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Welp, the placenta hasn’t moved and is completely covering my cervix. This is called ‘placenta previa’ and is quite dangerous,” said Calandrelli, who was 34 weeks into her pregnancy at the time of her update.

(Emily Calandrelli)

She explained, “This is dangerous because the placenta is the baby’s lifeline. Typically you give birth to the baby and THEN the placenta. If it’s the other way around, it’s a medical emergency (‘placenta abruption’) – causing severe bleeding and putting baby and mother’s life at risk,” continuing, “It can also cause life threatening bleeding during pregnancy. If I start bleeding I need to rush to the hospital asap.”

It’s because of this condition that Calandrelli will have to “take it easy” for the last few weeks of her pregnancy and stay close to her hospital before going in for a scheduled cesarean section at 37 weeks.

“This will be my first major surgery and I’ll be honest, I’m scared,” the expectant mother wrote. “I’ve done scary things before but I find it inspiring that so many women have gone through this. Like it’s not even a novel experience. How miraculous is it that bravery among women is so common? So standard that we rely on it. So expected that if women decided not to be brave our entire society would collapse (you think the fertility rate is low now?)”

Calandrelli’s major takeaway from her experience is that “bravery among women is common. Standard, even.” She added, “I’m scared right now, so I’m borrowing my bravery from those who have done this before.”

Calandrelli announced her pregnancy in December, revealing in a video with her husband and two kids that they would be “completing our family in May, 2026.”

“Cats outta the bag! Over halfway there,” Calandrelli wrote the following day on Instagram. “Thank you all so much for the love and support.”