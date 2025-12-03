Former Disney Channel Star Anneliese van der Pol Welcomes First Baby

Anneliese van der Pol is a mother! The That’s So Raven alum and her husband, Johnno Wilson, are happy parents of a healthy baby girl.

The couple wed in 2024. PEOPLE reports they first revealed they were expecting in June.

At the time of announcing her pregnancy, she expressed her joy in becoming a girl mom. “We’re having a girl! I have two sisters and I could not be happier to bring another girl into the sisterhood,” she said at the time. “I didn’t realize how much I wanted a girl until he swung and it went pink.”

She added, “Of course, you just want a healthy child, and a boy would’ve been exciting too, but there’s something about a girl in this time that I’m just so proud of. I don’t want her to be a performer or care if she’s a doctor…but she WILL be a feminist.”

They kept fans updated with their pregnancy on social media, sharing images from their August baby shower. “Our baby girl is already SO spoiled!” van der Pol wrote alongside a video in which she donned a pink dress.

Luckily, she had a healthy and “peaceful” pregnancy. “Since a lot of our friends, cousins, my brother Pete, and Anneliese’s sister Sarah have already had children, we were definitely prepared for anything,” Wilson added.

“Yes, most people set my expectations low in the sense that they said it would be really hard,” van der Pol agreed. “We were not going to be disillusioned about the pregnancy or the first year in the slightest. And thankfully, I’ve had a really wonderful pregnancy.”

van der Pol is best known for starring as Chelsea Daniels on the Disney sitcom and its spin-off, Raven’s Home. She is also a singer. Wilson also starred in Raven’s Home. They announced their engagement in 2023.