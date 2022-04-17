Floyd Mayweather's Daughter Iyanna Pleads Guilty After Violent Crime

✖

Floyd Mayweather's daughter Iyanna Mayweather pleaded guilty to aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in court on Wednesday. The 21-year-old was there to answer for the stabbing of Lapattra Lashai Jacobs in April of 2020. her next hearing is on June 16, 2022.

Iyanna – also known as "Yaya" – was arrested in the spring of 2020 for allegedly attacking Jacobs over her involvement with rapper NBA YoungBoy. According to a report by Page Six, Iyanna went to YoungBoy's house at 1:30 a.m. to confront Jacobs for being with him. She told demanded that Jacobs leave and claimed that she was YoungBoy's fiancée. She then allegedly charged at Jacobs with two kitchen knives, slashed at her several times and stabbed her twice.

Jacobs was taken to the hospital via ambulance at the time. She needed surgery but her wounds were deemed non-life-threatening. Iyanna was arrested on the spot and booked in Houston's Harris County Jail. She was released on bond before long.

Iyanna told police at the time that she had never met Jacobs before the night of the attack. She claimed that she had gone to YougBoy's house just to speak with the two of them, but said that Jacobs had physically provoked her to attack by pulling her hair.

Two years later, the 21-year-old Iyanna has reportedly agreed to a "plea bargain case," meaning that she waves her right to a judge's appeal. In return, she will receive prosecutors' recommended punishment which is six years of probation, 40 hours of community service and "no harassing, threatening or abusive contact" with Jacobs.

Iyanna's attorney, Kent Schaffer, gave a relatively positive statement to reporters from Entertainment Tonight. He said: "We resolved the case between Iyanna and the state. The agreement calls for Iyanna to be on deferred adjudication for a period of six years after which she will have no felony conviction and the case will be dismissed. She is eligible to have the deferred adjudication end after two years pending her good behavior."

Iyanna has not been active on social media for the last few months, and she did not comment on Wednesday's court decision. She is reportedly due back in court on June 16, 2022 to finalize the sentence. Her attorney noted that she could complete her probation early based on good behavior – perhaps in as little as two years.