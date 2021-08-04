Fetty Wap Pays Emotional Tribute to Late 4-Year-Old Daughter Lauren Maxwell

✖

Fetty Wap is sending love to his "mini me" daughter Lauren Maxwell, who died recently at the age of 4. The "Trap Queen" rapper paid tribute to the little girl on Instagram Tuesday, sharing an adorable photo of Lauren smiling for the camera. Adding heart and butterfly emojis, Fetty captioned the shot, "Hey mini me (My Twin) I love you to the moon and back forever and ever bestfriend…"

Lauren's mother, Turquoise Miami, announced the tragic news to Instagram over the weekend alongside a video of Lauren playing in a swimming pool. "This is my amazing, beautiful, funny, vibrant, loving, talented, smart and hardheaded princess mermaid Aquarius," Turquoise wrote. "If you see this post scrolling by with her comment or just say to yourself 'I love you LAUREN' because they say that souls can feel your love #rip." She would later thank her followers for the "kind words, and prayers, love, wishes and kindness," assuring them "the energy is appreciated and felt."

Fetty, who is also father to children Aydin, Zaviera, Khari, Amani, and Zy, hosted an emotional Instagram Live Monday, in which he asked fans to post all butterflies in Lauren's honor, as she "loved butterflies." While performing at the Rolling Loud music festival in Miami last month, Fetty reportedly dedicated his set to his late daughter, writing on his Instagram Story at the time, "LoLo daddy did that s— for you last night baby girl," as per Entertainment Tonight.

Turquoise has put out a public plea on Instagram for people to be "more compassionate" for her ex as he mourns the loss of their daughter, despite any issues they had in the past. "You don’t have to kick a man while he’s down, Losing a child is as down as it gets," she wrote on her Instagram Story Tuesday, adding that while she did complain about Fetty's parenting in old videos from 2017 to 2019, their co-parenting had "improved off the 'Gram."

She continued that the two managed to come to a "better place for Lauren," assuring her followers, "All that Y’all need to know is Lauren loved her daddy and he loved her. She made him laugh with her crazy funny personality and she loved to be the center of attention and he loved to be her audience.”