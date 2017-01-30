Felicia Day Gives Birth to Daughter Calliope Maeve

(Photo: Twitter / @comicbookNOW)

Felicia Day is a new mom!

The 37-year-old actress and comedian welcomed her daughter on Thursday by announcing the exciting news with an adorable photo on Twitter on Thursday.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Oh yeah Calliope Maeve has hit the world. Currently wearing a onesie that says ‘Bard in Training,’” she wrote alongside a photo of her daughter’s tiny feet.

The comedian revealed she was expecting her first child a little later than most, but of course did it in a hilarious way. Earlier this month she shared a photo to social media of herself pointing to her bare baby bump with the caption, “She’s coming in like three weeks so I guess I should announce this and stuff.”

Congratulations Felicia Day!

Oh yeah Calliope Maeve has hit the world. Currently wearing a onesie that says “Bard in Training.” #LessThanThree pic.twitter.com/FB2X9BFYXq — Felicia Day (@feliciaday) January 30, 2017

She’s coming in about three weeks so I guess I should announce this and stuff. pic.twitter.com/OCZw2CoHvr — Felicia Day (@feliciaday) January 3, 2017

Related:

Felicia Day Announces She’s Expecting A Baby Girl

Little Big Town’s Kimberly Schlapman Welcomes Second Child

Watch: New Mom Shares Hilarious Video of Herself Wearing a Chewbacca Mask While in Labor