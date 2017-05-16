Farrah Abraham Says She’s ‘The Hardest Working Person,’ Internet Thinks Different

Farrah Abraham says she is the "hardest working person" with her busy schedule including huge time commitments for filming Teen Mom OG, running a business, and raising her daughter Sophia. The claim was quite bold – even for her – and social media users were quick to let Abraham know that they felt differently.

On Monday night, the 25-year-old mother of one tweeted: "Let's keep it 100 I'm the hardest working person & I don't need to sleep Thanks #Nanny @MTV #TeenMomOG @MTVTeenMomUK @TeenMom @mtvcanada."

Abraham shared the tweet with a GIF of Wiz Khalifa in which the rapper is saying, "Work hard, play hard."

Like many of Farrah's posts on social media, she was met with a heavy dose of backlash from her critics and haters. While some expressed their opinions on whether Farrah actually does need to sleep, others shot down her claim that she was the "hardest working person."

Check out some of the most heated reactions to Farrah Abraham's tweet below:

@F1abraham @MTV @MTVTeenMomUK @TeenMom @mtvcanada You're probably the most vile person . . . And that's say A LOT in the Trump era. Why do you treat everyone w/ nothing but disrespect? — Jacob Shaver (@Jacob_B_Shaver) May 16, 2017

Farrah Abraham has been an almost constant fixture in the media as she has been at the center of multiple controversies. She raised eyebrows with her Bollywood-inspired MTV Movie & TV Awards dress earlier this month, and most recently, threw massive shade at her Teen Mom OG co-stars. Farrah took issue with her co-stars "procreating" while on the show.

"I mean it's definitely been my choice everyday to not have another child at this time, and I think that's allowed me to really be sure that I have relationships with the right people," she said. "I didn't want to rush that or hurry into a marriage. I don't need more children if it's not right. I know the environment that I need to feel happy and satisfied and if I don't have that right now, I'm not going to rush it."

"It's what they welcome in their lives," she said. "Maybe they feel comfortable and they're satisfied with where they are and then they want to do that. I don't feel like while I'm filming Teen Mom that I should 'pro-create.' Some people, that's just what they believe in and they'll just keep popping out kiddos."

