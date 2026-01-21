Fan-Favorite MTV Personality Expecting First Child

Stephen Colletti is going to be a dad!

The Laguna Beach alum, 39, is expecting his first child with wife Alex Weaver, announcing the news on Instagram on Tuesday.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The expectant parents stand on the beach in the black-and-white maternity photos, with Weaver, 32, baring her growing baby bump as Colletti cradles his bride’s stomach. In another snap, The Traitors star holds his wife’s hand as they walk down the beach.

“Mom & Dad” Weaver captioned the post alongside a white heart emoji. In the comment section on the post, the MTV alum shared his excitement about becoming a father with two emojis, adding a chick popping out of an egg and a smiling face.

Colletti’s fellow Laguna Beach alum were quick to celebrate his big news, with Lauren Conrad writing, “Yaaaaaaay!!! This is so exciting!!!” Jason Wahler added, “Wait, what!!!?? Congrats man!!!!” as Lo Bosworth, who recently gave birth to her first child, chimed in, “Omg!!!! Congrats [red heart emojis]”

Colletti also got support from his The Traitors co-stars, with Monét X Change commenting, “Congrats Babe!!! I’m guessing they’re a faithful!” The new dad’s former One Tree Hill castmate, Jana Kramer, also shared her support, writing, “This is going to be the best era watching you be a dad!”

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – DECEMBER 12: Alex Weaver and Stephen Colletti attend the SAG Awards Season Celebration at Chateau Marmont on December 12, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

The reality personality announced that he and the NASCAR host and reporter had tied the knot back in October, with Weaver sharing photos of their courthouse wedding tht she captioned simply, “Mr. & Mrs.” with a white heart emoji.

On their big day, Weaver kept things simple with a white long-sleeve mini dress by Nadine Merabi, which she paired with matching pumps and a bouquet of flowers. Meanwhile, the groom went for a classic look in a black suit and white button-down shirt.

Colletti and Weaver first started dating in 2021, and he popped the question in Rome two years later.